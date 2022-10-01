Brighton volleyball sponsors Pink Night, raising funds for breast cancer patients

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

Brighton girls volleyball is now under the capable guidance of Brighton alumnus coach Jenna Markey. Besides a tradition of producing deep competitive teams from freshman to varsity, Brighton volleyball has a decades-long tradition of giving back to the community through Pink Night.

Markey participated in this annual fundraiser as a student-athlete and she now continues the community outreach as head coach. Other Brighton volleyball alumni have taken the concept of using their sport as a means to give back to the next level. Elise Christensen (BHS 2015) played collegiate volleyball for four years at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. Recalling her experience with Pink Night at Brighton, she founded a “sitting volleyball” league aimed at giving physical and social outlet to less able-bodied individuals. The university men’s and women’s volleyball teams rallied around the effort and reached into the community to provide service.

“Pink Night is Tuesday, Oct. 11 beginning with our first freshman games at 3:30 and continuing through the varsity game ending at 7 p.m.,” said Regina Morrill, who is heading up this year’s effort. “The money is being raised for the Image Reborn Foundation which is a local community foundation that sends breast cancer patients and survivors on wellness retreats.”

Morrill is asking for any donations of services or products from the community. There will be a donation of $5 per person at the door to enter. All concession and entry fees as well as raffle proceeds and donations from the night will go directly to the Image Reborn Foundation.

Contact Morrill at [email protected] for donations and information.