Butlerville Days 2022 continues the tradition of bringing community together

By Jolene Croasmun | [email protected]

Cottonwood Heights held its yearly city celebration, Butlerville Days, during the last, hot weekend in July. This year's theme was “Harvesting Gratitude” and based on the crowds and smiles it seemed to complete this goal.

Held at Butler Junior High School’s field in Cottonwood Heights, a constant flow of people attended the three-day event. Activities began on Thursday and continued through Saturday evening with many multiday activities like carnival rides, ice skating, the mayor’s pickleball tournament and bouncy houses. Saturday started early with yoga and continued with a parade, a car show and a fireworks finale. Throughout the day, food trucks and live entertainment were enjoyed by all.

The first Butlerville Days began in 2005 and it has been a yearly tradition in Cottonwood Heights with the exception of 2020. It has the feel of an old-fashioned carnival with rides, including a Ferris wheel, and a chalk art contest.

Whitney Dodge, a Butlerville Days committee member and past chalk art winner, said, “I started out as a participant in the chalk art six years ago and won first place as a novice.” Dodge now runs the chalk art contest and this year she said, “We cracked the code. This is the biggest year for the chalk art contest with two full days to chalk.” Dodge said she loves that “the bouncy houses are free” and the variety of stuff to do “is just so much fun at this fair.”

Chalk art contestant Hilary Allan said, “I have been to the Butlerville Days two times and my favorite part is the chalk art contest.” Allan’s landscape drawing was an original creation and won this year's best in show.

Many booths were present at the Butlerville Days including one from the Utah Farm Bureau. Danny Young, Selma Lehmitz and Betty Naylor worked the booth as part of the Salt Lake City Farm Bureau. Young said, “We promote agriculture and we educate and talk about water conservation.” Children were learning about agriculture and farming while participating in art projects at the booth.

Betty Naylor brought and displayed her 1920 Model F Fordson tractor from her farm in West Jordan. Naylor said, “My farm is in West Jordan and we farm it daily.” Naylor said she attended the Butlerville Days to help “promote farming.”

A popular free attraction this year for kids and parents were inflatable bouncy houses. Newcomer to the Butlerville Days and Cottonwood Heights resident, Emily Taggart, was enjoying the day with her two kids ages 5 and 7. “My kids love the bounce houses and I appreciate the fact that they are free,” she said.

The end of Butlerville Days concluded with the traditional fireworks display and Cottonwood Heights residents will brag that it was the best display of fire power in the valley.