Five beautiful properties recognized in Cottonwood Heights

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

The 2022 Beautification Award winners have been announced! Each year, Cottonwood Heights recognizes four residential properties and one commercial property within city boundaries for their landscaping efforts. Winners are recognized for building community with beautiful places to live and work.

The District 4 winners were Julee and Jules Weaver for their property along Rustler Road.

Caitlin and Colin Cassidy were the winners in District 3 for their property along 7110 South.

“I want to congratulate the winners. Inspiration came my way viewing this property,” said Councilmember Shawn Newell.

The District 2 winners were Michelle and Matthew Parker for their property along Banbury Road.

“This property had a balance of care,” said Councilmember Scott Bracken.

Misty Hobbs and her property along 1700 East won the Beautification Award for District 1.

“It takes a lot of hard work to do waterwise landscaping,” said Councilmember Doug Peterson.

Rudolph Insurance Agency won the Commercial Property Beautification Award for their new office property at 1399 E. Fort Union Blvd.

“My eye came right to this property,” said Mayor Mike Weichers. “I was mesmerized.”

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Heights Business Association (CHBA), the Beautification Award program seeks to recognize and reward Cottonwood Heights residents and business owners for improving their properties with beautiful sustainable landscaping. For the past six years, the call for nominations of properties has been posted during the summer months. (This year, nominations were submitted before the end of day on July 22.) Individuals can then nominate properties of their choice.

“All the winners were nominated by their neighbors, peers and fellow residents,” said Community and Economic Development Director Mike Johnson on Aug. 16.

Once nominations have been collected, they are organized by district. Each Cottonwood Heights City councilmember visits the nominated properties in order to choose a winner. Each property is judged based on their aesthetic appearance visible from the street. This year, winners received an award certificate, a banner for their yard, and a $50 gift certificate to Home Depot.

“We want to thank all the award winners and nominees for recognizing the residents and commercial properties of Cottonwood Heights,” Johnson said. “They exemplify a higher standard of care, attention and environmental stewardship for the beautification of the city.”