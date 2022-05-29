UFA reminds residents of firework restrictions and safety precautions

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Tents and tables for local firework stands are beginning to flare up. The sale of fireworks can begin on June 24 per Utah laws. Here are some reminders for Cottonwood Heights residents:

Legal fireworks can only be discharged in allowed areas on specific dates. Fireworks are allowed between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 2, July 3, July 5, July 22, July 23 and July 25. Fireworks are allowed between 11 a.m. and midnight on July 4 and July 24.

Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged in approved areas. The Cottonwood Heights Fireworks Restricted Areas Map has been updated with a few changes to residential areas and neighborhoods.

“This upcoming year, there will be a little more leniency with the firework map,” reported United Fire Authority Assistant Chief Riley Pilgrim.

UFA re-evaluated some of the previously restricted areas based on resident requests. In addition, various restrictions have been placed on areas where property owners raised some concerns. The majority of the east side of Cottonwood Heights, along Wasatch Boulevard has been recognized as a firework restricted zone.

“There is a clear line of demarcation this year on 3000 East,” Pilgrim said.

Additional restrictions include the areas around: Butler Park (7500 S. 2700 East), Brighton High School (2220 Bengal Blvd.), Crestwood Park (1673 E. Siesta Drive), Antczak Park (1850 E. 7200 South), Mountain View Cemetery (3115 Bengal Blvd.), Canyon View Elementary (3050 Bengal Blvd.), Mill Hollow Park (2900 Hollow Mill Drive), Butler Elementary (7000 S. 2700 East), Whitmore Library (2197 E. Fort Union Blvd.), Boulder Drive, Caladora Cove, Woodbridge Lane, Hilden Court, Siesta Hills Court, Mary Esther Circle and Denmark Drive.

As always, all fireworks are restricted within 200 feet of a waterway, city park, urban interface or trail.

(The Cottonwood Heights City Council adopted the new map by approving of Resolution 2022-21 Designating Areas Closed to the Discharge of Fireworks due to Hazardous Environment Conditions on April 19. The resolution was motioned by Councilmember Ellen Birrell, seconded by Councilmember Doug Peterson, and unanimously approved.)

In the State of Utah, prohibited firework types include, but are not limited to, cherry bombs, Roman candles, skyrockets, bottle rockets, single shot mortars, M-80s and firecrackers.

“Our goal is to educate but repeat offenders will get a hefty fine,” Pilgrim said.

An $1,000 fine will be issued to anyone who discharges a firework outside of the legally determined dates and times or in a restricted area. This law was renewed this year with H.B. 38 Fireworks Restrictions (sponsored by Rep. James Dunnigan and Sen. Jani Iwamoto) and became effective May 8.

To ensure personal fireworks are both fun and safe, the UFA recommends securing all fireworks in place using bricks or cinder blocks, never allowing children to play or ignite fireworks, backing up to a safe distance immediately upon lighting any firework, lighting fireworks one at a time, keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose handy and soaking used fireworks overnight.

Sparklers burn at over 2,000 degrees which is hot enough to melt some metals. All fireworks have the potential to cause serious burn injuries. In 2020, the most common burn injuries were to the hands and fingers (30%), along with legs (23%), head, face, and ears (16%), eyes (15%) and arms (10[LL1] %).

Don’t forget about the safety of furry family members, too. Animals tend to be fearful of the loud noises, bright lights, and smell of sulfur from fireworks, and there are many pets that go missing during the firework festivities. UFA recommends making sure pets are in a safe area during firework-frequent nights and to check in with them. If the animal is showing signs of stress, keep them inside overnight.

Instead of lighting off personal fireworks, Cottonwood Heights encourages residents to attend the firework show during Butlerville Days on Sat., July 30 at 10 p.m.

To report illegal firework activity, Cottonwood Heights residents can report nonemergency firework issues by calling the nonemergency dispatch line at 801-840-4000. Salt Lake City residents can report nonemergency fireworks by calling 801-799-3000.