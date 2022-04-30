Brighton athletics brings in new coaching talent

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

New faces are added this season to Brighton's athletic leadership. Brighton's premier athletic programs, state-of-the-art facilities and renown community support draw high-quality coaches. "Brighton searches for coaches who not only build the athlete, but also build the student citizen," stated Brighton principal Tom Sherwood.

Garrett Wilson - Athletic Director

Replacing a multi-decade legend like Lynn Moncur is not easy. But as Moncur retires next year, BHS basketball coach Garrett Wilson moves to the corner office as Athletic Director. Immediately, Wilson is about hiring his replacement and other new head coaches. "Brighton is obviously a place with great athletic tradition so we are excited to have hired some great new coaches," Wilson said.

Tim Gardner - Head Boys Basketball Coach

Replacing Garrett Wilson on the hardwood is Tim Gardner who brings a basketball heritage from Juan Diego, Judge Memorial and six years as assistant coach at Weber State University. He graduated as an all-state player from Judge Memorial before playing collegiate ball at University of Puget Sound. "Trust the process" is his coaching mentality as well as "relentless rebounding and solid defense leads to scoring."

Gracie Jones - Head Drill Coach

"I am beyond excited to give my all to this incredible program," exclaimed Gracie Jones upon her appointment as Brighton's new drill coach. "I was always so impressed with the Brighton Accadians since I was on drill at Corner Canyon. The talent is unmatched, and the girls have a certain spark that I just love. My parents went to Brighton, and my mom cheered."

Jones danced on the UVU hip hop team and was the dance president for two years. She draws her coaching philosophy from John Wooden: "A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life.”