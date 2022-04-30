Brighton wrestling legacy in the hands of new coach

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

Pairings. A great meal is paired with a proper beverage. Little Cottonwood Canyon is crowned with world class ski resorts. A legacy sports program is paired with an accomplished coach.

Brighton wrestling is a program that has produced a record 77 individual state champions, has 14 team state titles, was ranked third in the nation at times and was guided by two hall of fame coaches (Don Neff, Dave Chavis). Stepping onto the mat this fall is a new coach prepared to continue the Brighton legacy.

Coach Burke Gappmayer understands the gravity of the task ahead. "Brighton has such a solid, historical wrestling base that I know the program is well positioned for success,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to start a new career as an educator and to help build success on a legacy program."

Gappmayer has a stellar wrestling pedigree from Heber City where he wrestled under legendary coach Steve Sanderson at Wasatch High School. He comes most recently from Corner Canyon's accomplished wrestling program. He adopts American wrestler Cael Sanderson's mantra: "Unless you continually work, evolve, and innovate, you’ll learn a quick and painful lesson from someone who has.”

A bankruptcy attorney by trade and a Jiu Jitsu black belt, Gappmayer brings his talents and focus to Brighton as a history teacher and wrestling head coach. Besides new energy and program vision, he brings his wife Joidee, his senior son Gavyn and his freshman son Jarom all of whom become key components of Brighton wrestling this fall.

A proper pairing.