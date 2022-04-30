Girls lacrosse is the highlight of Brighton's spring sports

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

Brighton girls lacrosse fell from the No. 2 state ranking the No. 3 spot after a narrow 10-9 loss to 6A Skyridge in Lehi at the end of March. Otherwise, the senior-rich team is undefeated in league play.

"Our team is literally the largest team in the state," coach Melissa Nash said. "Our ranks grew by 20 girls which allows us to field deep teams at both varsity and JV." This wealth of numbers pushes the Bengal team leaders to work hard.

Two Brighton standouts have committed to play at the next level—Zoe Heffernan at Rochester Institute of Technology and Hunter Doyle at Westminster. They are joined on the much vaunted World Cup National team by Bengals Hannah Bangerter, Courtnie Wright and Ayla Cole. This select team is coached by Brighton's Nash. They compete this July in Baltimore at the World Festival tournament in conjunction with the Women’s World Cup.

"I think we have a lot of girls interested in joining our team for a few reasons—we are a very successful team (both JV and varsity) and because of our inclusive, fun and kind team culture," Nash said.

The winter work and spring success of the team will hopefully help bring more wins this month. The schedule leading up to the May 18-21 state tournament can be found at the attached QR code and BHS.canyonsdistrict.org.