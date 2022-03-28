The Casey Sutera era begins at Brighton football

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

The football offseason is not quiet for Brighton after defending its region title and sending three players to D1 football scholarships in 2021. Head coach Justin Hemm accepted the head coaching position at 6A Skyridge High School in Utah County. And Brighton lured Casey Sutera to take the helm as head coach leaving his defensive coordinator position at Corner Canyon High School.

Of his three-year tenure at Brighton, Hemm said, “I have so many memories and relationships that will last a lifetime from Brighton. These memories started from the very first game in 2019 against Fremont when MJ Cirillo caught a 67-yard TD pass from Gabe Curtis with 17 seconds remaining to win 31-28. Since that game, there have been so many learning experiences and positive moments. We have won two region championships, gone undefeated on the road, had a regular season record of 25-4 and hosted a home playoff game each of the three years. I am so grateful for my time at Brighton. This place will always be special to me.”

Brighton’s principal Tom Sherwood said, “The Brighton football program is in a perfect storm with a program peaking, new athletic facilities and a new coach and coaching staff from the proven program of Corner Canyon.” Jeff Cutrer, a longtime CCHS supporter, congratulates the school. “Brighton is getting a great football coach. Casey Sutera is an even better person,” Cutrer said.

Coach Sutera brings excitement, vision and energy to the new post. “It is almost like coming home given that my wife, Nicole, graduated Brighton in 2007 and I graduated down the road from Murray in 2002. Brighton has always been the powerhouse on the hill. The Brighton community is renowned for being supportive and expecting excellence,” Sutera said.

Sutera played football for the University of Utah, coached football at Jordan and has had a nationally recognized football program for the last five years at Corner Canyon. Sutera said he has two priorities: “family and football.”