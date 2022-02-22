Brighton Cheer takes first at Nationals

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]



Brighton Cheer traveled to Las Vegas to compete in the national competition "Jamz." The team exceeded expectations by returning with the top prize. "This accomplishment is unprecedented in the program's history," according to Becky Roatcap, a longtime Brighton sports parent.



Coach Micah Worrell said, "One of my best things about the trip was having other coaches and athletes from other schools across the country message us telling us how great they thought our team was. But more important was how respectful and supportive our athletes were of other teams at the competition. This speaks volumes about the athletes, parents and community."



Brighton Cheer coaches are Worrell, Amber Jensen, Emily Drury and Keira Spencer. Choreography is done by Worrell and Jessica Hirshberg. (Photos courtesy Micah Worrell)





