Public Works Department serves as snow removal through winter months

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

During the first city council meeting of the year, Public Works Director Matt Shipp presented the quarterly report for the Cottonwood Heights Public Works Department. He shared statistics regarding snow removal within the city and foregrounded some of the upcoming construction projects.

“We track all that goes on with snow in the city,” Shipp began. There was no snow during October and November.

In December, however, Cottonwood Heights received 48 inches of snow. The Public Works Department used 1,452 tons of salt and traveled 12,635 snow plow miles to manage the snow. As of Jan. 4, Cottonwood Heights had only received 2 inches of snow during the month of January.

“We have GPS tracking in all of our trucks,” Shipp said. “We can track when the drivers are throwing salt and if the blades are up or down at any given point, for example. We do this to maintain efficiency but also to provide residents with information when requested.”

The biggest snow event was on Dec. 15 when the city got 15 inches of snow. Public Works staff members used 248 tons of salt and traveled 1,724 snow plow miles. This particular snow event required 266 man hours.

“I can only run drivers for 15 or 16 hours,” Shipp explained. For such an event, the Public Works staff gets split up so there are six plows running within the city at any given time.

Shipp said, “We are a snow plowing operation and not a snow removal operation. As long as it’s cold, the snow is going to be there.”

In addition, the Public Works Department has been working through the city’s five-year road plan. For this fourth year, there are many upcoming slurry projects including: slurry seal for the neighborhoods north of Fort Union Boulevard in between 2300 East and 3000 East. Big Cottonwood Canyon Road and Pine Mountain Drive are scheduled for slurry seal as well.

Many of the neighborhoods within Bengal Boulevard and Deer Creek Road, between Danish Road and 3500 East, are scheduled for slurry seals as well. Danish Road itself will be improved with a modified chip seal.

Public Works staff members recently constructed ADA ramps along Stone Road, as per a resident request.

To learn more about the Public Works Department or request service, visit the city’s website (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov) and navigate to the “Public Works & Utilities” page under the “City Services” tab.

For questions or comments regarding snow removal, Shipp recommends calling City Hall (801-944-7090) so the Public Works Department can track those calls, log them, and follow up.



