Councilmembers serve city, plus serve on three or more committees/boards

The Cottonwood Heights City councilmembers serve on various committees and boards throughout the state, in addition to their service to the city. As there are three new city councilmembers this year, a variety of appointments have been reassigned.

Newly elected councilmember for District 3 Shawn Newell will represent Cottonwood Heights on the League of Cities and Towns Legislative Policy Committee. He will be the city’s liaison for Emergency Planning and the Arts Council. Newell will also serve on the Cottonwood Heights Budget Committee.

Newly elected councilmember for District 4 Ellen Birrell will represent Cottonwood Heights on the Association of Municipal Councils. She will be the city’s liaison for the Historic Committee. Birrell will also serve on the Cottonwood Heights Benefits and Compensation Committee.

Councilmember for District 1 Doug Peterson will represent Cottonwood Heights on the South Salt Lake Valley Mosquito Abatement District Board. He will be the city liaison for the Cottonwood Heights Business Association. Peterson will also serve on the city’s Audit Committee and the Cottonwood Heights Compensation Committee.

Councilmember for District 2 Scott Bracken will represent the city on CH2, the Wasatch Front Waste and Recycling Board, and as an alternate member to the Unified Fire Authority Board. He will continue to be the city liaison for the Cottonwood Heights Youth City Council. He will also serve on the Cottonwood Heights Butlerville Days Committee, on the city’s Budget Committee, and as mayor pro tem.

Newly elected Mayor Mike Weichers will represent Cottonwood Heights on the Central Wasatch Commission, Wasatch Front Regional Council, Conference of Mayors, Council of Governments, and Zoo, Arts & Parks (ZAP). He will be the city liaison for Canyons School District.

Weichers will also serve on the Tourist Recreation Cultural and Convention Advisory Board (TRCC), Public Works Subcommittee for CoG, Legislative Policy Committee for the League of Cities and Towns, and on the Unified Fire Authority (UFA).