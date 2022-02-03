December a busy month for police department

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department (CHPD) statistics for the month of December were presented to the city council on Jan. 4 by Lt. Dan Bartlett.

Calls for service increased from 1,418 in November to 1,571 in December. Arrests also increased from 66 in November to 71 in December. Out of those December arrests, 53 were adult arrests while 18 were juvenile arrests.

There were 56 incidents of major crime within Cottonwood Heights during the month of December: two assaults, seven burglaries, 41 thefts, and six stolen cars.

“If someone breaks into your car or home, you’re burglarized,” explained Bartlett. “A theft is shoplifting, grabbing something out of a yard, etc.”

In addition to the calls for service listed above, there were 54 calls for animal control, 54 code enforcement calls, and 48 calls for traffic enforcement.

“We now have two officers handling all animal control and code enforcement for the city. They’re very busy,” Bartlett said.

In December, 172 traffic citations and 14 warnings were issued. There were 14 DUIs within Cottonwood Heights. Fifty accidents occurred: 40 were non-injury accidents while 10 accidents involved either property damage or injury.

“When a person calls 911 it goes to dispatch; dispatch goes through their questioning. Once all that information is compiled it gets pushed out to the officers,” Bartlett said.

Response times for CHPD for December were: seven minutes and seven seconds for priority one calls; 15 minutes and 33 seconds for priority two calls; and 12 minutes and 55 seconds for priority three calls. (These response times include average dispatch time and average officer travel time.)

“We are working with VECC (Valley Emergency Communication Center) to get that information out to the officers sooner. Sometimes they start with minimal information to get the officers rolling,” Bartlett said.

To learn more about CHPD visit cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/your-government/police.



