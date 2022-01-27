Brighton boys basketball team is young and ready to progress

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

Brighton boys basketball enters mid-season with a 5-8 record. Coach Garrett Wilson is quick to point out “we are a young team with nothing but upside over the next few years.” Last year’s senior-rich team moved on and left Brighton with only two of the top seven players left to carry on.

“It has taken us a bit to get some things figured out,” the coach said. The team made it to the championship game of the Torrey Pines Tournament in San Diego over the Christmas break. That success spurred a winning streak of five games over the last seven.

Carrying the Bengal torch into the future is sophomore sensation Nash Matheson, who is not only Brighton’s leading scorer, averaging 24 points a game, he is the leading high school scorer in the entire state. In a recent game against region rival Skyline, Nash broke Brighton’s single game scoring record with 43 points scored.