Brighton Sterling Scholars selected

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

Each year a new crop of Brighton High’s academically motivated students present themselves for the honor of being named a Brighton Sterling Scholar.

Yvonne Sun, Mathematics Sterling Scholar admits “the competition, while friendly among peer students, is very high. I am just honored to be on the same platform with students who scored a 35 on the ACT test or who are taking seven AP courses.”

Sterling Scholar candidates are evaluated on scholarship, leadership and community service/citizenship. “I am ever amazed at the breadth of background that our Sterling Scholar candidates have achieved in their relatively short lifetimes,” said Principal Tom Sherwood. Some run their own businesses, many serve inner city communities or the special needs population. Most have 4.0 grade point averages.

“These are students who go above and beyond the regular curriculum and excel in academics, leadership and citizenship,” said Visual Arts Department Chair Derek Chandler. His Arts Sterling Scholar, Jason Anderson, said, “This is a such an honor and it marks the beginning of my artistic career.”

“These Sterling Scholars have worked hard to achieve and get to this point. The pattern I have seen in former Sterling Scholars is that they continue to achieve and become great contributors to academia and our society,” said James Hodges, the Sterling Scholar Committee Chair.

These newly designated Brighton Sterling Scholars will now move on to compete regionally and finally on a state level: Drama/Speech - Rebecca Oelerking; Family and Consumer Science - Kaylee Rowley; Business and Marketing - Emilia Huff; Computer Technology - Annie Debry; Vocal Music - Olivia Borland; Visual Arts - Jason Anderson; Instrumental Music - Cameron Bartee; Trade and Technical Education - Katie Stubben; World Languages - Lindsey Lindgren; Dance - Meredith Nielsen; Mathematics - Yvonne Sun; Science - Luke Ritchie; Social Science - Maggie Smith; and English - Bryce Mayer.



