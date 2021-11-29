Donate, decorate, drink hot cocoa at December’s city-sponsored events

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

A handful of festive events and contests will be hosted by Cottonwood Heights this year. Residents can donate gifts during Sub for Santa, attend Light the Heights, and participate in a home decorating contest.

Cottonwood Heights’ annual “Subs for Santa” is currently asking for donations. Residents can sign up for individual gifts to donate through the city’s website before Monday, Dec. 6. Then, unwrapped donations can be delivered to Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 Bengal Blvd.) by Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

Santa will be available to visit with families virtually from Nov. 29 through Nov. 30. Sign up to meet with Santa through the city’s website.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Cottonwood Heights will host their annual Light the Heights event at City Hall (2277 Bengal Blvd.). They will display the city’s decorative lights for the first time this year and a sing-along with Santa will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Nana’s Sonoran Hotdogs will be serving dinner and free hot chocolate. A musical performance will be ongoing in conjunction with the tree lighting.

In conjunction with the event, Cottonwood Heights is running a Light the Heights decorating contest which will run from Nov. 26 until Dec. 9. Residents can enter the contest for free, so their decorated homes can be considered for the following categories: best business/organization, best use of inflatables, best use of technology, best theme, most colorful, most traditional, and most creative or unique.

Each category winner will receive a $100 gift card to a local business. Judges will be evaluating “curb appeal” with elements visible from the front of the building. Entries will be evaluated for exterior decorations only, including those visible from windows.

Entries should be submitted no later than Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. Winners of the decorating contest will be announced on Dec. 17, after judges have evaluated the entries during the second week of December.

For more information on any of these events, visit: www.cottonwoodheights.utah.gov