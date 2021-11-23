Cottonwood Heights City Council will have a majority of new faces for 2022

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Out of the five Cottonwood Heights council seats (including mayor), three were voted upon during the 2021 general election. The results are in. Cottonwood Heights City Council will have three new faces in 2022.

For the next four years, Mike Weichers will serve as Cottonwood Heights Mayor.

Based on the first round of ranked choice voting (RCV) results, Weichers had 38% of the vote, while candidate Eric Kraan received 33% of the vote, candidate Maile Evans received 20% of the vote, candidate Ed Schwartz received 6% of the vote, and candidate Timothy Hallbeck received 4% of the vote.

After four RCV rounds eliminating the candidate with the lowest percentage of the vote, Weichers won with 52.9% of the vote (4,611 votes), over Kraan who had 47.1% of the vote (4,112 votes).

Shawn Newell will serve as Cottonwood Heights City councilmember for District 3 for the next four years.

Based on the first round of RCV results, Newell had 40% of the vote, while candidate Mike Hanson received 33% of the vote, candidate David Rawlings received 22% of the vote, candidate Runar Boman received 4% of the vote, and candidate E. Samuel McShaffrey received 1% of the vote.

After four RCV rounds eliminating the candidate with the lowest percentage of the vote, Newell won with 51.5% of the vote (1,121 votes) over Hanson who had 48.5% of the vote (1,057 votes).

Ellen Birrell will serve as Cottonwood Heights City councilmember for District 4 for the next four years.

Based on the first round of RCV results, Birrell had 50% of the vote, while candidate Ernie Kim received 44% of the vote, and candidate Le Ann Walker received 6% of the vote.

After the second RCV round eliminating candidate Walker, Birrell won with 52.7% of the vote (1,444 votes) over Kim who had 47.3% of the vote (1,295 votes).

For further information on voting results, visit www.slco.org/clerk/elections