Brighton football repeats as region champion, golf finishes seventh at State

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

The fall sports season brought Brighton new hardware for its new trophy cases with late season surges. The football team, under the steady hand of coach Justin Hemm, weathered a tough loss to region rival Olympus early in the season making it back to the top of Region 6.

With a little help from Park City’s team, which handed Olympus a loss, Brighton had a single obstacle to overcome before claiming the region title—the last game of the season with the Murray Spartans. Attending that cold October game at Murray was Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh who was in town to recruit Brighton four-star player Lander Barton. The team played inspired football posting a 59-6 win and securing the back-to-back region championship. The Bengals will take on four-time defending champions Orem Tigers in the opening round of the state tournament.

On that same blustery October day, Brighton golf presented its finest at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in the state golf tournament. Senior Kieran Dunn capped his four years on the Brighton team by medaling as one of the top 10 golfers in the state. The team followed with a seventh-place finish for the season.





“While we are going to miss our seniors and the top-notch leadership of Kieran Dunn,” said golf coach Ron Meyer, who is also an English teacher at Brighton. “We have some younger players coming up like Davis Cook, Bennett Peterson, Luke Alder and Nate Riedel. They are solid players. Davis Cook, a freshman this year, played varsity. The competition was tough, but we had a great year. When four teams at state are from the same region, you know the region is tough.”