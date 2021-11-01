City Hall documents BHS old and new

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

More than 50 years of local history will be on display at Cottonwood Heights City Hall starting Nov. 1, as the city’s Historic Committee honors the past and present of Brighton High School in a new public exhibit.

The exhibit in the City Hall lobby will feature photographs and memorabilia spanning BHS history from the land’s agricultural roots, through 50 years of student activities and achievement in the original “roundhouse” design, to the recently dedicated rebuilding of a 21st-century educational center.

“Public schools have been at the heart of local history for more than 100 years,” said Historic Committee Vice-Chair Ken Verdoia. “The rebuild of Brighton High in the heart of our city truly is history, and great memories, in the making.”

The multi-panel display is a celebration of changing times and faces, as well as reminders of the role public schools play in the community.

The exhibit, Brighton High School: Full Circle, located in the lobby of City Hall on the corner of 2300 East and Bengal Boulevard, is free and open to the public and will run through Nov. 19. Much of the exhibit will then move to permanent display in Brighton High School. City Hall public hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.