Former Brighton soccer player Bridger Hansen excelling at collegiate level

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing column highlighting Brighton athletes who continue to excel at the next levels. Send profile recommendations to [email protected]

Bridger Hansen is one of the litany of soccer standouts that Brighton High School has produced over the years. He was just named First Team NCAA All-American leading the University of New Hampshire to its best winning percentage and the America East Championship. He anchored a defense that allowed only eight goals all season. Hansen said, “I am very humbled to have received all of these accolades. I definitely attribute my success to my team as a whole.”

Hansen graduated from Brighton in 2015 and served a two-year mission for his church in Russia. After returning to Utah, he played for SLCC for one year and was named First Team All- Conference and First Team All-Region. He then transferred to Westminster College to continue his soccer career and graduated in December 2020 with a double major in international business and business management.

At Westminster he was named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-Region and Third Team All-American. Hansen married another Brighton soccer standout, Jayde Jones (class of 2014), who played on two state championship teams at Brighton and was named First Team All- State. Jones played at Colorado State University her freshman year of college and after a church mission in Brazil she transfer to Westminster College where she played soccer for three years graduating with a bachelor’s in nursing. Hansen added, “Brighton, SLCC and Westminster were the perfect balance of competitive soccer, great friendships and valuable life lessons that motivated me to keep playing.”

Teammate Warren Cook recalls of the younger Hansen, “He was a hard worker, versatile and dangerous in the air. This made him defensively very valuable but also a goal scorer off corner kicks and set plays.” Cook preceded Hansen to an impressive college soccer career at Westminster.

Hansen is currently playing his last year of collegiate eligibility soccer at The University of New Hampshire. He is earning his master’s degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in sports studies. This year he was also named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. This prestigious award honors the United Soccer Coaches National Players of the Year in NCAA Division I soccer based on voting by member coaches. This honor came his way through his stellar defensive performances that also earned him the America East Defensive Player of the Year award.

Hansen hopes to keep soccer in his future whether that is playing professionally, coaching or working in the industry. The Hansens plan on starting a family and raising soccer kids.



