Mayor nominated for Community Champion

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

This month’s Cottonwood Heights Community Champion is Mayor Mike Peterson. Peterson was nominated for his dedication to public service, commitment to listening to resident voices, passion for city events and community parks and trails, and joy of meeting with individuals.

“Mayor Peterson has championed so many important causes, but his dedication to parks and recreation is something that benefits each and every resident of our community,” wrote Samantha DeSeelhorst for Peterson’s nomination. “He has been a tireless champion in advocating for local park space through his successful efforts to bring two new parks under city ownership as well as plan a new park and trailhead space near Ferguson Canyon.”

“[He] has spent more than 50 years of his life in public service…He is committed to listening to concerns and making sure resident’s voices are heard,” wrote Lindsay Wilcox in a separate nomination.

“It’s obviously an honor to be recognized, but even more so for something I enjoy,” Peterson said. “I’ve enjoyed the many opportunities I’ve had to champion my true passion which is the area of parks and recreation.”

Peterson previously worked for 40 years with Salt Lake County’s Park and Recreation services. He then spent 10 years working as the Executive Director for the Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation Service Area before serving as a councilmember for the City of Cottonwood Heights. He now serves as mayor.

“I know it sounds cliché, but serving as mayor, a city councilmember, or as Parks and Recreation Director is really about the people and hopefully making a difference in someone’s life. I truly appreciate those who have taken the time to nominate me for this honor,” Peterson said.

“This lasting legacy of fantastic parks and recreation will continue to make Cottonwood Heights a fantastic place to live, work and play. Thank you, Mayor Peterson, for your service,” wrote DeSeelhorst.