In response to drought, a limited Mountview Park splash pad

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

On March 17, Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a State of Emergency due to drought conditions, as 100% of the state is in a moderate drought category and 90% of the state is experiencing extreme drought. Cox has asked residents and municipalities to consider additional efforts for water conservation.

“I ask Utahns to evaluate their water use and find ways to save not only because of the current drought conditions but also because we live in one of the driest states in the nation,” Cox said.

Many cities are now considering ways to help the conservation of water during this year’s hot summer. One of the main considerations for Cottonwood Heights will be to conserve water from the Mountview Park Splash Pad (1651 Fort Union Blvd.).

“It’s an attractive amenity for children and young families,” said Mayor Mike Peterson.

The splash pad had been previously closed due to COVID-19 concerns. On June 15, City Manager Tim Tingey asked the Cottonwood Heights City Council if they would consider keeping the splash pad closed throughout the summer. He mentioned support for keeping the splash pad closed from the CH2 Committee and Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center.

“The heat makes the splash pad attractive,” commented Councilmember Doug Petersen.

Tingey mentioned that if the drought gets any worse, Cottonwood Heights would be required to shut down such amenities by the state legislature. Cox is urging municipalities and residents to do anything that can be done now to help prevent shutdowns.

“We can look at opening it on a limited basis,” recommended Tingey.

“We would be worried about a flood of people hitting it all at the same time,” said Councilmember Petersen.

Councilmember Tali Bruce reminded the city council about the COVID-19 concerns which closed the splash pad down originally. “The primary group using the splash pad are not immunized.”

Ultimately, the city council decided to pursue a schedule for the splash pad to be open between two and three days per week for a few hour time block. They encouraged Tingey to coordinate with the Recreation Center to see what will best accommodate them.

To learn more about drought conditions, visit the Cottonwood Height’s City website at: www.cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/community/sustainability.