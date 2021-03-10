By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Picketing within 100 feet of a residential home is now illegal in Cottonwood Heights. Through a recently passed ordinance, picketing or targeting residents at their home within 100 feet of their yard line, for political or other purposes, will result in legal action.

“This affects not only elected officials but every resident in our community,” said Cottonwood Heights Police Chief Robby Russo.

Similar ordinances have been considered or passed all over Utah. The momentum for these ordinances stems from an event in October of last year when protesters gathered in front of state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn’s home.

“This does protect any resident, not just elected officials, which might include an activist or member of a nonprofit. There’s equal protection of those homes as well. I think this is a good thing,” said Councilmember Scott Bracken.

“The form of this ordinance is based heavily on ordinances that have been enacted in sister cities in Utah,” said City Attorney Shane Topham. “The use of this type of ordinance has been affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

“This ordinance implements what every other city does and we will use what’s in the ordinance,” said City Manager Tim Tingey.

From the Cottonwood Heights City Council, there was only one concern voiced when passing the ordinance. “I don’t want it to be an excuse for a heavy-handed response like we saw in August,” Councilmember Tali Bruce said. “We all want to be safe in our homes.”

Ordinance 353, Enacting Chapter 10.42 of the Cottonwood Heights City Code of Ordinances concerning Targeted Residential Parking was passed unanimously on Jan. 19. The code was updated for prohibiting targeted residential picketing (i.e., picketing or other demonstrations specifically directed or focused toward a residence or one or more occupants of that residence).



