Cottonwood Heights Business Association seeks donations of toys and food gift cards

By Joshua Wood | [email protected]

The Cottonwood Heights Business Association has organized its annual food and toy drive in partnership with local schools, and residents have been invited to contribute. Each year, the business association selects two schools in the community to distribute gifts and food to families in need.

“That way we can distribute gifts evenly throughout the community,” said Sherrie Martell, Cottonwood Heights Business Development Specialist. “I get information on the ages of the children we’re trying to help, and people in the community in Cottonwood Heights can sign up to give things to the families within the city.”

The Cottonwood Heights Business Association has helped all of the schools in the city by rotating recipients and helping two each year. The schools identify which families need help and provide the ages and needs to the business association, which then relays that information to community members interested in donating.

“We’re doing one sub-for-Santa and one toy and food gift card drive so we can help as many families as we can,” Martell said.

Donations can include gifts for children of specific ages and gift cards. Families in need of help with groceries can especially use gift cards.

People can deliver items and gift cards to City Hall by Dec. 3. The city asks people to note the age of the person intended for the gift. They also ask people to call ahead to make an appointment to deliver their gifts to keep the number of people in the building small during the pandemic.

For more information, visit the community page of the city’s website, which lists toy and food drive information. Anyone with questions can call Martell’s office at 801-944-7067.

“We’re planning on helping at least 18 families,” Martell said. “Last year, we did a sub-for-Santa with the middle school in Cottonwood Heights. We helped eight families and 17 kids.”

In November, the business association also organized a donation drive for The Road Home shelter in Midvale. People still wishing to support the shelter can visit The Road Home website for a list of items needed.

The Cottonwood Heights Business Association has tried to organized community events every year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to cancel a lot of activities. The toy and food drive provides an opportunity to help the community while trying to foster some of the connection that has been lost during social distancing.

Martell said the business association hopes to reach as many families as possible. “If people want to give more, that’s great.”