Ridgecrest students help one another with food during the holidays

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

During a season filled with giving, Ridgecrest Elementary students are remembering to fill the needs of their peers with food for the holidays.

In early to mid-November, students and their families are contributing to a nonperishable food drive that will benefit other school families.

“We hope to have enough to provide families who need it,” said Ridgecrest principal Julie Winfree, adding that the school maintains a pantry to support families in need. “If we get more food than we need, we’ll share with other nearby schools.”

Nearby, Brighton High, Midvale Middle and East Midvale also have pantries of food, and Midvale Middle and East Midvale has some other supplies as well.

According to the Utah Food Bank, in about every community, families are in need of a helping hand and one in five Utah kids are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

However, some Ridgecrest Elementary students want to help reduce those numbers in their community.

Winfree said that this isn’t the first time Ridgecrest has held a drive to help its own students.

“Our kids are just supportive of each other and we’re grateful for their generosity,” she said.

To ensure anonymity and to not burden students to carry items home, Ridgecrest families were to be contacted to pick up the donations before Thanksgiving, she said.