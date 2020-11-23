Annual Arts Show goes virtual to highlight local talent

By Joshua Wood | [email protected]

The Arts Show will go on. This year’s Cottonwood Heights Arts Show will be held virtually with the talents of community members shared on the Arts Council’s social media feeds. The event starts on Nov. 2 and runs through the week of Nov. 23.

“I am amazed at the talent within Cottonwood Heights,” said Arts Show coordinator Laura Williams. “With the pandemic, we haven't been able to put work on display. A few months ago we decided to bring the art to the people by sharing on our Facebook and Instagram feeds.”

The Arts Show will feature work from professional, amateur and youth artists. Each week in November will highlight a specific medium or demographic, starting with painting on Nov. 2.

The Arts Show schedule will feature:

Painting: Nov. 2

(Oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, etc.)

Printmaking/sculpture/mixed media: Nov. 9

(printmaking, pottery, origami, mixed media, etc.)

Drawing: Nov. 16

(Pencils, chalk, charcoal, markers, crayons, etc.)

Youth art: Nov. 23

(all categories ages 5-18)

Entries can be viewed on the Cottonwood Heights Arts Council Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CHArtsCouncil).





Prior to the pandemic, Williams worked with local artists to feature their work at City Hall. Each month the city would feature a professional or amateur artist. “Meeting the artists each month has inspired me,” Williams said. “I have met older folks who only started creating a few years ago yet have produced an abundance of exceptional artwork. They inspire me to always try new things and keep creating myself. I have met young artists who have a passion and a drive that make me excited for the future.”





While this year’s Arts Show has not been the same as year’s past, Williams and the Arts Council have been heartened, as usual, by the strength and energy of the work submitted by local artists.





“It has been amazing seeing the artwork submitted,” Williams said. “Seventy percent of applicants so far say they are amateur artists, and it is amazing the work they produce. Half the applicants so far are from right in Cottonwood Heights. We have tremendous talent right here in our beautiful city.”