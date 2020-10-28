Artist wanted for City Hall sculpture

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Since 2016, the Cottonwood Heights Arts Council has been outfitting the City Hall building (2277 Bengal Blvd.) with art of various mediums and varieties. Many photography shows, art exhibits, and displays have been shown for residents and visitors throughout the city building’s hallways.

Recently, the Arts Council has been discussing how to bring local artwork from inside the city building to outside in the courtyard for more residents to see.

The Arts Council has proposed installing a sculpture on the southeast side of the City Hall lot, near 2300 E. Bengal Blvd. Ideally, they are looking for a local artist to design a sculpture symbolizing a tree to represent the city and should incorporate elements associated with a sense of community, stability, legacy, and a growing and thriving place.

“This is an opportunity for a qualified artist to design and install a unique sculpture for the Cottonwood Heights residents and visitors to enjoy,” said the Arts Council in their request for proposals.

Roughly, the Arts Council estimates spending $10,000 to $14,000 for the design and installation of the sculpture. They have received some grant funding that should be able to help cover some of those costs.

A request for design proposals will be published by the Arts Council soon (if not already by publication date). They have discussed limiting tree designs and, as the general consensus, they do not want a cottonwood tree. In addition, preference will be given to designs that make use of sustainable materials.

After receiving design concepts, the Arts Council will select their favorite three and present them to the Cottonwood Heights City Council. The anticipated deadline to have the sculpture installed at City Hall is June 30, 2021.

To learn more about the Cottonwood Heights Arts Council and to stay updated on their many events, visit: Facebook at Cottonwood Heights Arts Council Instagram at chcityarts, or their page on the Cottonwood Heights City website.



