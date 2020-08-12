Brighton soccer excited for season under new head coach Sara Cowley

By Tavia Dutson | [email protected]

Recently appointed head soccer coach Sara Cowley is not new to coaching. In fact, this isn’t even the first time she’s coached the Brighton High School Bengals. In 2005, Cowley helped coach the team to a state championship as an assistant coach.

With a coaching resume that includes club teams, high school teams, and even Real Salt Lake Women—the semiprofessional team based in Sandy—Bengal fans can be assured their team is in good hands. After 10 years at RSLW, Cowley decided to return to high school coaching when her dream job opened up.

The return to high school for Cowley was an easy decision. “There’s just something about high school—being around women that are impressionable, teachable and in a phase of life where there’s a lot ahead of them.”

Cowley’s passion for mentorship is seen at an afternoon training session. When the team was dismissed after practice, a group of 10 girls hung around to discuss everything from injuries to future college plans with their new coach.

Although Cowley is new to the team, she is quickly seeing a lot of potential. She is already impressed by the teams’ diversity. The starting lineup is not set in stone, but she anticipates it will consist of girls from all grades. This group will be led by a number of upperclassmen who know their way around high school soccer. “The core of our seniors are good leaders. They’re encouraging and team-oriented,” Cowley said.

As a key player of the Brighton team that took home the 1997 state title, Cowley is a Bengal through and through. “I just love the Brighton community. This is where I live and am raising my family. It’s a way to get involved with my community and also do what I love.”

When Cowley got the job, she immediately knew she would need an excellent group of coaches to back her up. She was able to go after her “dream team” and find a well-rounded group of people to lead the Bengals this season. “We are so excited and ready to re-establish the culture,” said fellow newcomer assistant coach Michelle Sadler.

Coming off of tryouts July 27-29, Cowley is looking at this season with fresh eyes. “We are taking it one day and one game at a time. Our goal right now is just to get better every time we get on the field.” With Region 7 being arguably the most competitive region in UHSAA soccer, the Bengals will certainly get that chance.

The Bengals begin preseason Aug. 4 at Farmington and will host the Hillcrest Huskies Aug. 18 at home.