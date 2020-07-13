Need a trailer for trash this summer? You’ll need to reserve it

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District (WFWRD) will be making adjustments to service this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes were made for the “need to ensure a safe work environment for the WFWRD employees,” wrote General Manager Pam Roberts.

Most notably, the anticipated bulk containers/trailers will not be automatically placed into neighborhoods this year. Instead, residents will have to reserve and schedule containers/trailers, if desired.

Containers/trailers will only be available on a first come, first served basis. Depending on the type of container/trailer residents wish to reserve and schedule, there will be an associated fee between $45 and $145. Residents can reserve and schedule a trailer online, in person at 604 W. 6960 South, Midvale, or email (or fax) in a trailer rental form.

“Talk to five or 10 of your neighbors. If one person is willing to take it for a group of homes, that would be best,” said Cottonwood Heights City Councilmember Scott Bracken.

As of publication, only Taylorsville residents are allowed to schedule container reservations. Residents of other cities should be receiving a postcard indicating dates available for scheduling.

There’s an app for that, too. WFWRD launched a free mobile app for residents in April. Available for both Android and Apple devices, the app includes a “Recycle Right” feature that allows a user to search if specific material should be reused, recycled, composted or landfilled. The app also includes a scheduling tool for residents to confirm their collection dates.

WFWRD serves the cities of Cottonwood Heights, Herriman, Holladay, Millcreek, Taylorsville, and portions of Murray and Sandy; the metro townships of Copperton, Emigration Canyon, Kearns, Magna and White City; the Town of Brighton; and all unincorporated areas of Salt Lake County.

To find more information on these updates for WFWRD, visit their website at: www.wasatchfrontwaste.org