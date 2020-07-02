Canyons School District sack meals scheduled through July

By Julie Slama | [email protected]rnals.com

Canyons School District recently released its summer meal schedule through July for pick up at seven schools.

All sites will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weekdays, with the exception of July 6 and July 24 when no service will be provided. Free sack lunches and breakfasts are available for children age 18 and younger. Adults may purchase meals at the sites for $2 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.

The grab-and-go meals will be available at Bell View Elementary, 9800 S. 800 East, Sandy; Copperview Elementary, 8449 S. Monroe St., Midvale; East Midvale Elementary, 6990 S. 300 East, Midvale; Midvale Elementary, 7830 Chapel St., Midvale; Park Lane Elementary, 9955 S. Eastdell (2300 E.), Sandy; Sandy Elementary, 8725 S. 280 East, Sandy; Willow Springs Elementary, 13288 S. Lone Rock Dr. (465 East), Draper; Butler Middle, 7530 South 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights; Union Middle, 615 E. 8000 South, Sandy; and Jordan High, 95 E. Beetdigger Blvd., Sandy.