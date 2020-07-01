First responders urge firework safety this year

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

First responders are growing increasingly concerned over the potential 2020 fire season. As more and more firework shows are being canceled due to restrictions on public gatherings with COVID-19, the anticipation is that more individuals will be lighting their own at-home fireworks.

With the cancellation of Butlerville Days in Cottonwood Heights, UFA (Unified Fire Authority) Assistant Chief Riley Pilgrim is “concerned with how residents might do more fireworks on their own,” he told the city council during a meeting on May 19.

Pilgrim and city officials urge residents to check the Fireworks Restricted Areas Map for the city, as some changes were made this year. In addition, they urge residents to be cautious of conditions that may create a high risk of wildfire.

“Cottonwood Heights has a really good map that highlights the districts really well; it’s really user friendly,” Pilgrim said.

As a reminder, setting off a firework within a restricted zone, or outside of the allowed times and dates, is illegal and could result in a $1,000 fine.

Fireworks can only be discharged between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2 to July 5 and from July 22 to July 25. On July 4 and July 24, fireworks may be discharged until midnight.

Most of the city is classified as urban interface, which is in line with the State of Utah’s fireworks assessment and recommendations, Pilgrim reported.

Pilgrim expects many open areas within the city to be the “areas where we might have problems.”

“We will work with the police department to make sure we have a pretty active response for that night (July 4),” Pilgrim said. Cottonwood Heights Police Department officers will be patrolling on foot, by car, and by dirt bike in efforts to keep fireworks safe.