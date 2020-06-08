Briscoe remembered as a humble, confident communicator and leader of Canyons School District

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

A couple years ago, Superintendent Jim Briscoe brought apples to each Canyons School District school in honor of apple appreciation week.

“It was his way of showing appreciation for the hard work of the teachers and administrators, but it was also him sharing his love of apples as he’s an apple connoisseur,” Brighton Principal Tom Sherwood said. “He’s visible, letting people know he cares, but he always puts someone else in the spotlight.”

On Jan. 13, Briscoe may have caught many colleagues off guard when he announced his retirement. He will step down June 30 to be replaced by Juab School District Superintendent Rick L. Robins.

Briscoe, who worked 38 years in public education, served six of his years in Canyons School District’s 11-year history.

“He is a great guy, providing healing when it was sorely needed in the school district,” Board of Education member Mont Millerberg said. “We were a new district, with growing pains, and Jim came from out of state, got out to the schools and met families. He listened to people, valued community opinion and provided real leadership with his calm demeanor.”

Board President Nancy Tingey, who sat on the superintendent search subcommittee, agrees: “He immediately fit in. His experience, his passion, his dedication of education is very evident. He’s an educator in every sense of the word. He’s friendly; he’s approachable. He’s very intuitive about people and issues; he really gets to the heart of an issue.

He visits classrooms and when invited, he’ll come and read to kids.”

She said that early on, Briscoe would go into faculty lunchrooms to join them for lunch.

“He’s such a people person and wanted to get to know them as people. It surprised and impressed them,” she said. “He often talks about his time in the classroom. That is his foundation of experiences and values and helps him so he can relate to not only teachers, but parents and students. He has an ability to connect with the people whether its individually or a large group. He’s able to relate with everyone.”

Sherwood recalls sitting on top of Brighton High’s football press box with Briscoe, watching the Bengals play, talking candidly.

“He loves football (Briscoe was a three-year letterman at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater), and wrestling (he lettered as a college freshman). He loves sports—skiing, fishing, hunting. He also is very quick with a joke or a funny story, but at the same time, he’s always very gracious and generous with praise. He will recognize a department or people who do exceptional or positive things. He makes people feel valued and he always is praising the Board,” Sherwood said.

Briscoe said he always wanted to be a teacher, crediting his own teachers as role models.

“I always knew, especially in high school, there was no question in my mind, I was going to college to be a teacher,” he said. “I enjoy the relationships, getting to know my teachers and felt they were interested in me as a person. I always thought it was a positive thing that these teachers had so much impact on so many kids’ lives.”

After teaching, he served as a principal in Wisconsin and Illinois, before serving as a superintendent for two Chicago school districts. However, nothing surprised him moving from 6,000 students to Canyons’ 34,000 students.

“From the day I got off the plane and walked into this community, I could feel that the people just love being a part of this community and want to give back and help others, help the students and help the school district,” Briscoe said in his first interview with the City Journals in 2014.





Once he settled in, Briscoe looked at the culture of the schools.





“I needed to better understand how to address that as quickly as I could, to improve the culture in the school system, to make teachers feel valued, to make all the support staff feel valued, to make sure principals felt supported, parents and teachers had opportunities for feedback and in all the issues we deal with, it all boils down to making people feel valued in the organization,” he said. “I think I’m a leader when I need to be. I’m a facilitator when I need to be. I’m a colleague when I need to be and just another resident and patron when I need to be. I think they’re all my kids. I think every time I have a discussion with the administrators and board members, I always remember that every kid in this district is my responsibility. Every student here is important to me.”





Almost immediately, Briscoe addressed and resolved issues that frustrated patrons.





After one year of no early Friday dismissals in elementary school, he restored them so faculty could hold professional development trainings. He added elementary school “Brain Booster” rotations of STEM, art, drama, PE, and library times.





Briscoe also resolved the boundary changes when many Alta High students shifted to Corner Canyon High, leaving a disparity in enrollment, Canyons Chief Financial Officer and Business Administrator Leon Wilcox recalled.





“He always listens; he takes calls,” Wilcox said. “He’s out in the community, talking to people. They all may not always agree with his decision, but he listens and lets them feel valued. He gets along great with students, business partners, bus drivers, lunch workers, principals and teachers, instructional specialists, custodians, parents, our (Canyons Education) Foundation and (Canyons) Board (of Education), legislators, mayors, and even taxpayers who don’t have kids in the system.”





Briscoe used his ability to relate to people when he talked to the community and stakeholders, gaining support for the 2017 $283-million bond which voters approved to rebuild Hillcrest and Brighton high schools, Union Middle School, Midvalley and Peruvian Park elementaries; build a White City as well as a Draper elementary, remodel Alta High and has already added a classroom wing and expanded the cafeteria at Corner Canyon High.





He supports students’ academic achievements as their test scores are “well above state average,” with state year-end testing and as more students are graduating, Wilcox said.





“Canyons School District as a whole…we were at 83, 84% graduation rate…now, we’re almost 90% districtwide, which is a massive, huge increase in graduation rate, which we are all really proud of,” Briscoe said, adding that graduates of Diamond Ridge High, which was started under his tenure, have contributed to that increase.





He also has talked with students individually, getting to know and help them. Sandy Elementary Principal Christie Webb remembers Briscoe visiting at her former school when a student was in the office after making a poor decision.





“He helped the student understand the poor choice that was made and realize a different decision should be made,” she said. “He is great with kids and he likes kids. He’s been wonderful, supportive of teachers and administration, respectful of parents, and communicates well our wants and needs to the Board. He always thinks through his decision process and looks for the impact of what his decisions are and communicates that.”





Another thing Webb and others have appreciated is Briscoe’s leadership in developing a responsive services department that can provide social and emotional wellness resources and curriculum to students and educators.





“He also put a full-time counselor or psychologist in each elementary school and said to let him know if more help is needed,” Webb said.





The past two years, Briscoe has supported the Board’s push to increase teachers’ salaries, which when announced last year at the teacher-of-the-year ceremony, was met with standing applause.





Tingey said she appreciates Briscoe’s weekly district updates he delivers to the Board.





“He’s got a humble confidence,” Tingey said. “He approaches the duties and challenges, drawing on his experience, not only his, but of others and the skills and talents of others. He understands the teamwork. He’s a hard worker. He’s always thinking and analyzing; he’s quick to jump and help wherever help is needed. He’s always calm, and even when, and especially when, things don’t go as planned, he will take the time to work through the issues.”





That calm leadership was apparent especially in his final few months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilcox said.





“Two weeks before school was closed, he was already thinking about so many issues from lunches to making sure there was a platform for student learning from hot spots to grading, and of course, graduation and year-end events,” Wilcox said. “He was thinking of every possible contingency out there and brought in principals and others, and asked them, ‘what am I missing?’ He wanted to know how else he could support them to keep the education and learning for students going.”





While Briscoe is retiring, he doesn’t want the attention focused on him. The inside joke is that he shut down the schools to avoid having a retirement gala.





“I have received calls and emails from principals, teachers and parents thanking me for my service,” Briscoe said. “I’m a superintendent and one person in the organization, and I appreciate some of the kind words of what people have said, but it’s a result of a lot of hard work from our school board, our parents, our teachers, our principals and our central office administrators. In a district this size you can’t really accomplish anything yourself and you can only do it when everyone feels part of the team.”





That includes Briscoe, himself, who has been known to grab an orange flag to cross schoolchildren so the Midvale Elementary principal could attend a meeting, Wilcox said.





“Jim’s that kind of guy who steps up and does that kind of thing. He does anything to help out,” he said. “He’s out there talking to the coach, the drama adviser, the PTA and SCC. He’s in the schools reading to kids and eating lunch with them, being at their events and cheering them on at the game as he listens to the band. He brings everyone together, working together for the common good. He’s been a great boss, but a better friend, and that’s how everyone sees him, as a friend.”