Electric Car charging coming to Cottonwood Heights city hall

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

A new electric vehicle charging station may be installed at the Cottonwood Heights City Hall building (2277 Bengal Blvd.). The plan for now is to install one pedestal which will be able to service two stalls within the next two years.

On April 7, the Cottonwood Heights City Council passed a resolution that enables the city to ratify an agreement with the State of Utah for installation of an electric vehicle charging station.

“We want to move forward as soon as possible,” said Community and Economic Development Director Michael Johnson.

The fine print in this resolution states the city will be able to enter into an agreement with the State of Utah to receive a grant for $1,976.63 under the Workplace Vehicle Charging Program, intended to “defray the cost of installing an electric vehicle charging station at city hall.”

The $4.9 million funding provided by the Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Program was appropriated by Utah’s 2019 General Legislative Session.

The provided grant money will function as a rebate with an agreed upon reimbursement procedure. “We have two years to do the work and submit for the reimbursement,” Johnson said.

Since the grant will function as a reimbursement, Cottonwood Heights will have to pay for the electric vehicle charging station out-right, first. The money for this project has already been put aside within the city’s budget.