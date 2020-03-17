Cottonwood Heights declares state of emergency, adjusts city hall schedule
Mar 17, 2020 10:29AM
● By Justin Adams
While Cottonwood Heights City Hall hours have been adjusted, essential services like police and fire will continue to operate as normal. (File Photo, Cassie Goff/City Journals)
By Justin Adams | [email protected]
Starting today, Tuesday March 17, Cottonwood Heights City Hall will be observing different hours as part of its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City hall will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and will be open for limited hours the rest of the week.
Monday - 8 a.m. to noon
Wednesday - noon to 5 p.m.
Friday - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Additionally, the city council meeting scheduled for March 17 has been cancelled. Going forward, city council meetings will take place once a month and will be conducted "through virtual means until this situation is resolved," according to a press release sent out by the city.
“We will cease to hold public meetings in our city hall during this crisis,” said Mayor Mike Peterson. “Teleconferencing will be the norm as we move into this stage, and we will provide more dates and details to the public as they become available.”
