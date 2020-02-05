Recognizing Shelton’s eight years on the council

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Councilman Michael Shelton was recognized on Dec. 17 for his eight years of service as the Cottonwood Heights District 1 representative. During his recognition, many city leaders expressed they will miss his presence on the council as Shelton chose not to run for re-election.

“I can’t emphasize enough that he is a perfect example of what an elected official should be,” said Mayor Mike Peterson. “He mentors when he doesn’t know that he’s doing it. His moral compass is impeccable. His good humor and thoughtful insight has constantly bridged differences of opinion. He is a stellar example of an elected officer.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s been eight years,” said Councilmember Scott Bracken to Shelton. “There’s been numerous times over the years you look at the same issues with a different perspective. You take all differences of perspective into account and stand up for what you believe.”

“Your footprints are in both stations,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Watson. “[UFA Fire Chief Dan Petersen] and I speak very highly of you. We appreciate you and thank you for all the things you’ve done.”

“I’m sad we won’t be sitting next to each other anymore,” said Councilmember Christine Mikell. “It’s been amazing to watch you and to learn from you.”

“I’ve been most impressed with how you see the whole picture of specific issues and how that applies to bettering our community,” said City Manager Tim Tingey. “We know that you’re a great, honorable, honest person. Thank you.”

Shelton took a moment to respond to his recognition and speak about his time on the city council. “It’s been a great experience to serve on the city council,” he said. “I’m not the kind of person that gets this job. It’s a job reserved for people who have a whole set of skills that are not mine. I have had the opportunity to serve my community and it has meant the world to me. I owe a lot of thanks to my family who have been tremendously supportive. There are so many who make such an effort to make our community a better place. What a blessing for those of us who live here.”

The Cottonwood Heights City Council passed Resolution 2019-77 Honoring Council Member Michael Shelton expressing appreciation for his years of exemplary service to the city. Shelton was presented with a road sign that read “Shelton Blvd.” and a plaque honoring his eight years of service.