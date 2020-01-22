Arts council calls for early submissions for photography show as limited space fills

By Joshua Wood | [email protected]

The Cottonwood Heights Photography Show returns to City Hall this March. The city has issued a call for submissions, and applications will be accepted until Feb. 21. However, the arts council encourages early submissions as competition for exhibit space has grown each year.

Due to the popularity of the show, applicants will be limited to two submissions each until the space is full. The exhibit area in City Hall can accommodate about 75 photography submissions.

“The most important thing that could be different this year is that we have a limit for submissions,” said Cottonwood Heights Arts Council member Sheila Armstrong. “It’s growing every year, and we encourage people to get their applications in early to be included.”

As the photography show grows, the challenge of placing entries is not limited to quantity. Armstrong said the quality of submissions continues to impress each year. “They have been fantastic,” she said. “Every year I’m just amazed at the quality from everybody, from amateurs, the youth, the artistry that is displayed. I love looking at each of them individually to see the creative things that they have done.”

Submissions are entered into one of three categories: amateur, professional and youth. Amateur entries come from those who pursue photography strictly as a hobby, while the professional category applies to anyone trying to make money from their work, whether as a job or on the side. The youth category is reserved for applicants under 18 years old.

Awards will be handed out in each category during the photography show open house and reception on March 13. The event will take place at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. with the award ceremony at 7 p.m. Awards in each category include Best of Show, the Mayor’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award, which will be voted on by attendees of the March 13 open house. Citations will also include awards of merit and honorable mentions.

Community members wishing to view photography show submissions can see them during regular City Hall business hours all month long this March. “We see a broad variety of photos — landscapes, portraits, action shots,” Armstrong said.

Photo submissions also need to adhere to size limits of no larger than 24" x 36" including the frame.

More information and a link to submit photography for the show can be found on the arts page of the Cottonwood Heights website.