Brighton to hold benefit concert featuring Jon Schmidt of The Piano Guys

By Julie Slama|[email protected]

Brighton High students will hold a benefit concert for Operation Underground Railroad as an outreach project to raise awareness and educate the community about human trafficking.

The “Rescue the Children” concert will be at 7 p.m., Jan. 10 at Butler Middle School, 7530 South 2700 East. The benefit event will feature musician Jon Schmidt of the Piano Guys, Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, musical group Molly in the Mineshaft, Jennifer Hansen’s Premier Dance Academy, Brighton High’s drumline and Madrigals, Brighton students and community youth performers from around the Salt Lake Valley.

Tickets may be purchased at Brighton High’s main office, from Brighton family consumer science or Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students, or at the door. Tickets are $5 for students; $10 for adults; and $8 for a group of six or more adults.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the school’s FCCLA career and technical student chapter will be advocating for this important cause, said Brighton career and technical education teacher Camille Haskan.

“Brighton FCCLA has chosen Operation Underground Railroad for their community service outreach project and has set the goal to educate 1,000 people about human trafficking, as well as raise $10,000 through a school-wide fundraiser by Feb. 28,” Sierra West said. “Human trafficking may seem like an overseas problem; however, due to our proximity to the I-15 corridor, Utah is a major highway for the transportation of victims. Victims are rotated every seven or eight months throughout Las Vegas to St. George, Salt Lake City, Washington, and California and then back again.”

Operation Underground Railroad helps find victims and provide after-care services for them so they can go on to live healthy and productive lives, West added.

Donations may be made to the FCCLA account at Brighton High or the Brighton High fundraising link on the Operation Underground Railroad Fundraiser Page.