Holiday festivities kicking off in Cottonwood Heights

By Joshua Wood | [email protected]

Cottonwood Heights has a number of festivities planned to light up the holidays. Events were slated to begin with the Thanksgiving Day 5K on the morning of Thanksgiving. Mayor Mike Peterson has run the event for the past 35 years. Each year, runners who finish before the mayor are awarded a medal at the finish line.

On Dec. 2 at City Hall, the annual Light the Heights event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature the traditional tree lighting and a chance for kids to visit with Santa. There will also be a Santa letter writing center, crafts for kids and some light refreshments to keep people warm.

Santa will lead attendees in a round of Christmas songs. The Cottonwood Heights Arts Council will offer a preview of their upcoming play, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Santa will be available to talk turkey with kids from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the craft market will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cottonwood Heights Business Association (CHBA) has gotten involved to help others in the community this holiday season by organizing a Sub for Santa drive. They plan to have people sign up by Nov. 26 and will accept donations through Dec. 10. The CHBA will host a Christmas wrapping social with breakfast on Dec. 12.

Interested participants can contact City Hall for more information.