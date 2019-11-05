Election Results: Doug Peterson leads in District One race

By: Cassie Goff | [email protected]

In Cottonwood Heights, two city council seats were up for election. One of those seats will continue to be held by a former councilmember: while the other has a newly elected member of the council.

In District 1, the results of the primary election predicted a close race; as Deborah Case received 45.23% of the vote (578 votes), Douglas Petersen received 39.98% of the vote (511 votes), and Christopher McHugh received 14.79% of the vote (189 votes). For the primary election, 1,278 votes were cast.

And indeed, this has been the race to watch; as residents were anxiously awaiting the results on Nov. 5 at 8 pm.

At 9:52 p.m., the County Election Results web page reported that Petersen led Case with 53.8% of the vote, to Case's 46.1%, with 100% of Cottonwood Heights reporting.

As ballots will continue to be counted for a few more days, it will be interesting to see how these percentage breakdowns change.

As per Petersen’s campaign website, his commitments for the vision of Cottonwood Heights include: parks and recreation, public safety, fiscal management, infrastructure and growth and development.

In District 2, Tim Hallbeck ran against incumbent city councilmember Scott Bracken. With 60.81% of the vote (658 votes) Bracken appears to have defeated Hallbeck and will continue to serve as councilmember. Hallbeck received 39.19% of the vote (424 votes).

As per Bracken’s campaign website, his commitments to residents are active transportation, economic development, taxes and fiscal management, and public safety.

Altogether, 2,498 residents cast their vote in time to be counted by 8pm on election night. That means roughly 25% of voters showed up to the polls this November.

Results provided by the Salt Lake County election page (resultsenr.clarityelections.com)



