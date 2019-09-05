Turn up the volume: reviewing fire and police stats for Cottonwood Heights

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Every quarter, Cottonwood Heights Police Department’s Lieutenant Dan Bartlett and Unified Fire Authority’s Assistant Chief Mike Watson report on what’s been happening in the city relative to the police and fire departments. Here are some of the highlights for the months of April, May and June.

Within those three months, the CHPD received 5,366 calls for service. During the month of June, there were 1,862 calls for service. Out of those, the overall crime view for the month of June consisted of 80 crimes: one rape, one robbery, eight assaults, eight burglaries, one stolen automobile and 61 thefts.

“Theft is way up this time of year,” said Bartlett. “Christmas and summer are the hot times for theft.”

During April, May and June, the average response time for a priority one call (needing immediate response) was four minutes and 22 seconds. The average response time for a priority two call was six minutes and four seconds. Lastly, priority three calls had an average response time of six minutes and 44 seconds. During June, the response times were just about average; a priority one call response time was four minutes and 16 seconds, a priority two call response time was six minutes and one second, while priority three call response time was six minutes and 47 seconds.





The average response time for priority one calls in Cottonwood Heights is four minutes and 22 seconds. (CHPD)

The CHPD logged 272 arrests during the previously mentioned three-month time span. Seventy-eight arrests were made in April, 95 in May and 99 in June. In addition, there were 38 juvenile arrests; 12 in April, and 13 in both May and June.

Reported were 493 traffic citations, 335 warnings and 41 DUIs (driving under the influence tickets). “We try to keep warning and citations balanced around three to one,” Bartlett said.

During June there were 64 accidents. “We have a lot of construction in the city,” said Bartlett. “We are working hard to educate people to slow down, pay attention, and get off the phone. That all adds up. There are so many factors when it comes to traffic accidents. We see the congestion and people getting irritated. We do get road rage incidents. But, major accidents have gone down because commuters can’t reach speed in construction zones.”

Many residents have expressed their concern of fireworks during summer holidays, so the CHPD puts extra staff out. This year, officers tried to respond to every call concerning fireworks on the 4th of July. In addition, all of the officers worked Butlerville Days. Luckily for residents, the UFA did not get many reports of fireworks or fires this year during the holidays.

Two of UFA’s fire stations call Cottonwood Heights home. Station 110 is located at 1790 S. Fort Union Boulevard while Station 16 is located on 8303 S. Wasatch Boulevard.

Out of all the UFA’s stations, these two stations are reported to be the ninth and 15th busiest stations. However, UFA is revamping their data collecting and analysis, because there seems to be some inconsistencies. Watson suspects these stations are much busier than reported.

On average, Station 116 receives 65.3 calls per month, while Station 110 receives 91.8 calls per month. For Station 110, that average breaks down to 70.3 medical calls per month, and 28 fire calls per month.

During June, Station 116 received 54 calls, while Station 110 received 93 calls. Out of those 93 overall calls, 64 were medical calls and 29 were fire calls.

During April, May and June, between both stations, the fire crews gave six tours to 112 people. Fire crews also attended 10 offsite visits for various holiday activities, participated in school carnivals and field days, attended neighborhood block parties, and volunteered in a fundraiser car show for Primary Children’s Hospital.









