One Cottonwood Heights road project finishes up while another is 5 weeks behind

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Throughout the summer, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has been working on multiple projects within the city of Cottonwood Heights.

Perhaps the project receiving the most attention from commuters is the expansion of the Fort Union Boulevard and Highland Drive intersection. (To view our previous story on this construction, visit our website and search for “intersection construction.”) Unfortunately for frequent commuters, this project has been extended by five weeks from the originally scheduled end date.

“We have had to extend it due to weather delays and issues with Rocky Mountain Power,” Cottonwood Heights Public Works Director Matt Shipp said. “We are behind schedule as of mid-July.”

As for the financial impact on the city, the original contract had time worked in for unexpected delays. In addition, the project came in under budget for the bid: which all means the delays will not impact the budgeted amount for the Cottonwood Heights budget, or its taxpayers.





Construction on the Fort Union Boulevard and Highland Drive intersection has been delayed by approximately five weeks. (Cassie Goff/City Journals)

Particularly for this project, “residents, businesses and commuters can expect traffic restrictions, construction equipment in the area, and an increase in noise, dust and vibration,” says UDOT.

For more information on this project, visit UDOT’s website and search for the project with the pin 8110. Or, email Public Information Manager Amalia Andrews at adesl[email protected] with “Highland Drive” in the subject line.

UDOT has not only been focusing on the intersection. Major construction has been ongoing on the road along Highland Drive near the I-215 westbound onramp as well. This project will add an exit only lane to the I-215 westbound onramp.

One of UDOT’s other projects has been completed. The 6200 South exit on I-215 bypass lane upgrade has been used by motorists for the past week (as of publication). Now, there is a lane specifically for the northbound I-215 freeway from Wasatch Boulevard that does not require a stop at the intersection.

With this project completed, Cottonwood Heights will begin putting out a bid for the re-paving of 3000 East. Once the bid has been approved, the project is estimated to take about four days.