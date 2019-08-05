Solitude Summer Concert Series offers entertaining way to cool off

By Joshua Wood | [email protected]

Solitude Mountain Resort will continue to offer a series of free concerts each Sunday through September. The lineup features a mix of blues, folk and rock music at the resort’s recently renovated Village Green.

“Our summer concert series is a great family-friendly way to cap off a great weekend,” said Sara Huey of Solitude Mountain Resort.

This season’s concert series began in late June. The August and September concerts take place each Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. with the exception of the Sept. 1 show, which will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Concert attendees are welcome to bring their own camp chairs and coolers, while ice cream is available for purchase onsite.

“It’s a really casual atmosphere,” Huey said. “Bring your own cooler or treat yourself to an ice cream.”

The lineup features a number of acts that locals will know, from the Gorgeous Gourds and Stonefed starting off the August portion of the lineup to Talia Keys and You Topple Over.

The concert series offers an entertaining escape from summer heat. “We have seen strong attendance,” Huey said. “With the warm weather, people have been eager to enjoy the cooler temperatures here.”

The summer concert series at Solitude Mountain Resort concludes on Sunday, Sept. 29 with a performance featuring Mars Highway.

Huey said the atmosphere for the concerts has been well received this season. “The blues, folk and rock music is fun and makes kids want to get off their feet and dance with the whole family.”

The lineup of remaining August and September concerts is as follows:

August 4 — Gorgeous Gourds

August 11 — Stonefed

August 18 — Megan Blue

August 25 — The Fabulous Flynn’s Tones

September 1 — Talia Keys

September 8 — Christian Mills Band

September 15 — You Topple Over

September 22 — Sarah DeGraw & the Odd Jobs

September 29 — Mars Highway