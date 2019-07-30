Mark your calendars - August events in Cottonwood Heights

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

During the month of August, various Cottonwood Heights councils, associations and committees will keep your calendar booked with at least one event residents can attend per week.

Food trucks will be parking within the city borders every Monday in August (Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26). Various businesses will be serving their specialties at Mountview Park (1651 Fort Union Blvd.) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Scheduling for the food trucks provided by Rolling Menus. This event is part of the annual Bites in the Heights, in partnership with the Cottonwood Heights Business Association.

On Aug. 9, the Superhero Bike Ride will be flying through neighborhoods. Rescheduled from June because of weather, this event lives in the tradition of the Zombie Bike Ride, which began in 2017. Superheroes will be called to the Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 E. Bengal Blvd.) at 6 p.m., with their services no longer needed by 8 p.m. The event is a family bike ride and will feature food trucks, activities and prizes. Staff members of the city’s community development department ask attendees to download a waiver, fill it out and send it to Sherrie Martell at [email protected], or drop it off at City Hall. For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page, at Cottonwood Heights City.

On Aug. 13, primary elections for Cottonwood Heights Council District 1 will be held. The general election will not take place until Nov. 5. Cottonwood Heights utilizes voting by mail. Ballots were sent to voters on July 16. For more information, visit the Salt Lake County clerk’s elections website at www.slco.org/clerk/elections.

On Aug. 14, the Cottonwood Heights Arts Council will be hosting “Hope, Help, and Healing: An Addiction Recovery Art Exhibit.” The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 E. Bengal Blvd.) and will feature keynote speaker Tiffany Fletcher discussing how to turn trials into triumphs. In addition, featured artists and musicians include Carin Fausett, Wi-Five Quintet, Julie Griffiths Nelson and Leesy. Hope, Help, and Healing will also have “recovery resources onsite to help individuals and families to find hope, help, and healing.” For more information, visit the Arts Council’s Facebook page, at Cottonwood Heights Arts Council.

On Aug. 14, the Cottonwood Heights Business Association is hosting their monthly Cottonwood Connect from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Community Room at City Hall (2277 E. Bengal Blvd.). The topic for this month’s meeting is hiring and working with millennials. If interested, please respond to Sherrie Martell at [email protected]. All residents welcome.

By Aug. 23, nominations for the annual Cottonwood Heights Beautification and Landscaping Awards must be submitted. The program “was established to recognize and reward residents, property and business owners for improving their properties with beautiful landscaping and improvements.” To nominate a property, visit the city’s website at www.ch.utah.gov.

As always, the Cottonwood Heights city council meetings and planning commission meetings will be held during their regularly scheduled times.

On Aug. 7, the planning commission meeting will begin at 5 p.m. for their work session in suite 250 of the Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 E. Bengal Blvd.) At 6 p.m. they will meet in suite 300 for their business meeting. The planning commission meets monthly on the first Wednesday of each month, or as needed. To view the upcoming agenda, visit the city’s website at www.cottonwoodhieghts.utah.gov and navigate to the “Your Government” tab, click on “Boards and Commissions,” and the first option will be the Planning Commission.

On Aug. 6 and Aug. 20, the Cottonwood Heights City Council will hold their biweekly meetings in suite 250 of the Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 E. Bengal Blvd.) at 5 p.m. Beginning with the work session, the council will reconvene in suite 300 at 7 p.m. for the business session (this is when residents can make comments.) The city council holds meetings on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Duration of the meeting varies according to the agenda. To view those agendas, visit the city’s website at www.cottonwoodheights.utah.gov: navigate to the “Elected Officials” tab, and click on the “Council Meeting Agendas and Minutes” sidebar.







