Cottonwood baseball opens 2019 season with a shutout win

By Brian Shaw | [email protected]

With many predicting Cottonwood baseball will get back to where it belongs in 2019—on the podium after winning the 5A state title—head coach Jason Crawford continues to preach the same mantra to his team: one game at a time.

On March 11, the Colts wasted no time getting back to business, blasting Davis 7-0 to open the 2019 preseason. Cottonwood scattered just four hits over seven innings, using a four-run fifth inning to break open what was a close game.

The Colts next game against Timpanogos, likely a preview of a 5A state playoff matchup at some point, turned rout for the team as it shellacked Timpanogos 11-1. Cottonwood then traveled to Arizona for the Scott Boras Classic in late March.

After falling well short of even their lofty expectations in 2018, the Colts are loaded. Junior Ross Dunn and the Hodge brothers, Dalton and Porter, return from that 25-5 team that saw their season end prematurely at the hands of Skyridge and Murray in the 5A quarterfinals.

The Hodges and Dunn were also named All-State in 2018 after Porter and Dunn combined to go 14-2 on the mound and Dalton hit for an incredible .462 batting average—tops in the entire state of Utah.

Out of Cottonwood's projected starting lineup, no fewer than six seniors—including outfielder Jason Luke, pitcher Dylan Reiser, and infielders Daniel Gonzalez and Cade Perkins—along with the junior Dunn make up what could arguably be not only the deepest Cottonwood squad in years, but also the most talented.

As it always goes in Region 7 though, the Colts will need every single piece they can get out of their team, and then some. Defending 5A champions Jordan will be right up the road with its collection of college-bound talent, as will Brighton, Alta and Corner Canyon.

Cottonwood will not get a day off in this region nor will any of the teams playing the Colts when region play begins in early April. It stands to be an exciting year for Cottonwood students, alumni and faculty as the Colts contend for not just a region crown, but the 5A state title.